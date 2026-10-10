From Washington to Riyadh: visas suspended, missiles fly, and Nobel dreams fade

The conflict is adding to the already heightened tensions in the Middle East/West Asia region. And it is now threatening to draw in more countries. Syria this week said it was considering sending troops to Saudi Arabia. That must come as a relief to Saudi Arabia, which had signed a bilateral security pact with Pakistan last year and followed it up with a trilateral pact with Pakistan and Turkey this year. The Mecca Pact has a Nato-like provision which says an attack against one is an attack against all. Last month, it seemed Pakistan was not keen (or was it not willing?) to do its part in the Mecca pact as the Houthis tightened their control over key islands and the Red Sea coast of Yemen that jeopardised Saudi oil flows from Yanbu port through the Straits of Bab el Mandeb. Saudi oil shipments through the Hormuz are already blocked due to the US-Iran standoff. News reports said Saudi Arabia, in desperation, sought intelligence assistance from Israel. Recall here that Saudi Arabia has no diplomatic ties with Israel—as yet.