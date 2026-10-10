From Washington to Riyadh: visas suspended, missiles fly, and Nobel dreams fade

Many interesting headlines to pick from this week, including the announcement of the Nobel Prizes. And no…US President Donald Trump is NOT among the winners…that certainly can’t be blamed on his self-campaigning falling short, nor on the lack of cheerleaders (like Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif). Guess the Norwegian Nobel Selection Committee found a worthier candidate? More on that later.
Many interesting headlines to pick from this week, including the announcement of the Nobel Prizes. And no…US President Donald Trump is NOT among the winners…that certainly can’t be blamed on his self-campaigning falling short, nor on the lack of cheerleaders (like Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif). Guess the Norwegian Nobel Selection Committee found a worthier candidate? More on that later.
First—the US announcement of a freeze on Thursday (8 October) on Green Card filings by eight firms, including India’s Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys. The Trump administration also announced probes into nine top universities. Taken together, the moves targeting what is known as the Permanent Labor Certification programme are part of a broader effort to reduce the number of foreign-born people in the US and curtail their pathway to residence and citizenship.
First—the US announcement of a freeze on Thursday (8 October) on Green Card filings by eight firms, including India’s Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys. The Trump administration also announced probes into nine top universities. Taken together, the moves targeting what is known as the Permanent Labor Certification programme are part of a broader effort to reduce the number of foreign-born people in the US and curtail their pathway to residence and citizenship.
Labour secretary Keith Sonderling announced that the suspension would cover IT companies such as Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Microsoft, Adobe and Capgemini.
The general verdict in India seems to be that the impact of the twin moves is likely to be minimal, given that Indian IT firms were anticipating the eventuality and consequently reduced their dependence on this route for employment.
What particularly riled, though, were the remarks from US vice president J.D. Vance. “I’m sure that everyone here understands the game that is being played. Bring in indentured servants from outside the country, you lay off American workers, and if you’re a corporation, you make a ton of money by undercutting the wages of American workers, replacing them with people who probably should not be in the United States of America to begin with,” he said.
Offending Indians
The reference to Indian IT workers as “indentured labour” triggered a sharp reaction. The Ministry of External Affairs slammed it as “unwarranted” and “deeply offensive.” The US move would not “advance the shared ambitions of both countries,” it said, indicating fresh trouble in what is becoming an increasingly beleaguered relationship. “Such descriptions are unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem,” the statement said.
It is comments and actions like these that fuel doubts about whether Trump’s departure at the end of his term will lead to a change in the US government’s outlook towards India. Vance is being seen as a potential successor to Trump. Cracks in the carefully nurtured 25-year-old India-US relationship are widening. Whether it will lead to a rupture is to be seen. Symptomatic of a transactional US, uncaring about Indian priorities, was Trump’s announcement overnight Friday (October) on importing Russian fuel. These are barely weeks after Trump signed into law the Lindsay Graham bill, threatening sanctions on countries like India buying Russian oil.
In other news, Saudi Arabia came under a major attack from Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen this week, with reports that three Saudi nationals were killed in strikes targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The attacks badly damaged a parked aircraft belonging to the national carrier, Saudia, with a pilot among those dead.
Houthi attacks
“The attack late on Thursday (8 October) was the deadliest in Saudi Arabia since the kingdom and allied forces in neighbouring Yemen launched a major military offensive last weekend against the Iran-backed Houthis,” a Guardian newspaper report said. “It was also a significant escalation in the latest front in the Iran war, which has kept oil prices and markets jumpy,” it added. It was being speculated that the aim of the attack was to shut down the kingdom's airspace and oil facilities. Carriers such as India’s Air India and Akasa Air announced suspensions of flights to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the attacks.
The conflict is adding to the already heightened tensions in the Middle East/West Asia region. And it is now threatening to draw in more countries. Syria this week said it was considering sending troops to Saudi Arabia. That must come as a relief to Saudi Arabia, which had signed a bilateral security pact with Pakistan last year and followed it up with a trilateral pact with Pakistan and Turkey this year. The Mecca Pact has a Nato-like provision which says an attack against one is an attack against all. Last month, it seemed Pakistan was not keen (or was it not willing?) to do its part in the Mecca pact as the Houthis tightened their control over key islands and the Red Sea coast of Yemen that jeopardised Saudi oil flows from Yanbu port through the Straits of Bab el Mandeb. Saudi oil shipments through the Hormuz are already blocked due to the US-Iran standoff. News reports said Saudi Arabia, in desperation, sought intelligence assistance from Israel. Recall here that Saudi Arabia has no diplomatic ties with Israel—as yet.
Nato-member Turkey said on Wednesday (7 October) it was sending mainly defensive and technical support—military equipment, intelligence and weapons systems—to help fight the Houthis. Pakistan also confirmed to CNN that it was assisting Saudi Arabia. “The forces of Pakistan are already there,” Pakistan Army’s Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told CNN.
Is US making plans on Iraq?
Meanwhile, is the US planning another strike/series of strikes on Iran? A New York Times report said the US military was preparing options to restart major combat operations against Iran. Three aircraft carriers are expected to arrive in West Asia soon. The Pentagon also developed plans to strike Iran’s drone capabilities, missile arsenal, energy facilities and other sites. In a social media post on Thursday, Trump said that he would not attack Iran before the midterm polls next month; the two countries were “having productive discussions.” Brent crude price on Friday (9 October) fell to $103.53 a barrel from $106 on Wednesday; US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price was at $90.97.
Meanwhile, in a move that could drive anti-US sentiments high and prove detrimental to long-term interests, US defence secretary -- sorry – secretary of war, Pete Hegseth has said the execution by firing squad of a former US Army major, who shot 13 unarmed US soldiers at the Fort Hood base in 2009, would be livestreamed. Nidal Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, is set to become the first person to be executed by firing squad by the US military since 1945. It is to take place on 3 December.
The aim of livestreaming the execution? In Hegseth’s own words: "We'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public. Because people need to understand that ... there's serious consequences for these types of things."
Makes perfect sense—somewhere. But could this public execution heighten the sense of anger and injustice against the US among some in certain corners of the world? And work against US interests?
Public spectacle in US
Irony is that public executions are now exceedingly rare worldwide. And the countries known to conduct them in recent years are Iran and Taliban-run Afghanistan! So would the US, which till recently used to stand up for human rights and human dignity across the world, in this case, be willing to be considered on par with Iran and Afghanistan? Are groups like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch seized of this??
It's that time of the year—when the Nobel Prizes are announced. It’s perhaps the most coveted award of the year—well, certainly by Trump anyway. (His case for getting the award was built on stopping eight/nine/perhaps ten wars? Trump himself isn’t sure. Each day, he drops a new number. The one he’s started—i.e., the war with Iran—is going nowhere.)
The Nobel Peace Prize winner this year was South Africa’s Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law, the Nobel Prize Committee said.
Pillay, a South African of Indian Tamil descent, is a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. She had been instrumental in ensuring war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted. “At a time of existential challenges—including more wars and conflicts than the world has seen in a long time—international law is no longer just a supplement to peace and security. It is an absolute necessity,” the Nobel committee said in a statement.
Born in apartheid South Africa, Pillay, 85, was the first woman to start a law practice in Natal province in 1967. Among the many feathers in her cap are serving as a defence lawyer for South African freedom icon Nelson Mandela and being the first woman of colour to serve on South Africa’s High Court. Her many noteworthy international assignments include chairing the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which was established by the UN Human Rights Council in 2021. In September 2025, the Commission concluded that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. Israel dismissed it as “scandalous.”
US Nobel prize supporter
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif kept up his campaign for Trump. “President Donald Trump played a historic role in advancing peace in South Asia. His timely intervention helped bring Pakistan and India back from the brink and secure a ceasefire, that is holding till today. In recognition of his outstanding contribution, Pakistan had nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. We sincerely hope President’s efforts to promote peace and prevent conflict in our region receive due recognition this time. @realDonaldTrump @NobelPrize.” The post on X.com had garnered 2.6K likes (on Friday evening). It was also majorly trolled by Indians and Pakistanis alike.