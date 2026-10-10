From Washington to Riyadh: visas suspended, missiles fly, and Nobel dreams fade

First—the US announcement of a freeze on Thursday (8 October) on Green Card filings by eight firms, including India’s Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys. The Trump administration also announced probes into nine top universities. Taken together, the moves targeting what is known as the Permanent Labor Certification programme are part of a broader effort to reduce the number of foreign-born people in the US and curtail their ​pathway to residence and citizenship.