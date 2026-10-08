India seeks flexibility, climate finance at Pre-COP31 talks

India has called for greater flexibility, pragmatism and mutual respect among countries to bridge differences ahead of the United Nations (UN) climate summit, with environment minister Bhupender Yadav stressing that the focus must now shift from rhetoric to implementation.

Addressing the plenary session on political consensus and outcomes at the Pre-COP31 meeting in Fiji, Yadav said the areas of agreement among countries were significantly greater than their differences. He said the shared commitment to limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C remained an important foundation for negotiations.

Pre-COP is a preparatory meeting held a few weeks before the UN Climate Change Conference, which will be held in Antalya, Turkiye, in November.

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Yadav, however, stressed that higher climate ambition must be accompanied by stronger support for developing countries, particularly through climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building.

Yadav also emphasized the need for a collective focus on implementation and stated that India firmly believes that nationally determined implementation paths must be respected, allowing each country to adapt to its specific national circumstances and development needs.

He stated that while global goals are shared, the methods to achieve them require greater coherence. "The time has come for all parties to show flexibility," he added. He also called for the adaptation of the instruments already available under the Conference and the Paris Agreement. He described the inclusion of Article 9.1 on the provisional agenda as an important formal opportunity to align finance with countries' needs. Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement requires developed countries to provide financial resources to assist developing countries in mitigation and adaptation.

Yadav also emphasized the strategic use of collaborative approaches in Article 6 to address critical gaps in finance and other implementation instruments for sustainable development and to utilize market-driven resources.

Yadav said that India expects COP31 to chart a decisive course towards enhancing targeted support for engagement, technical cooperation, and capacity building. He stated that India is ready for open and transparent dialogue to resolve these issues prior to COP31, to ensure a "balanced, equitable, and historic outcome" for the global community, especially the most vulnerable parties. The minister said that climate multilateralism can be strengthened at COP31 through an inclusive, consultative, and consensus-based approach.

“As we leave Fiji, our objective must be clear: to take the constructive aspects of these discussions to Antalya,” Yadav said, referring to the venue of COP31 in Türkiye.