India seeks flexibility, climate finance at Pre-COP31 talks

India has called for greater flexibility, pragmatism and mutual respect among countries to bridge differences ahead of the United Nations (UN) climate summit, with environment minister Bhupender Yadav stressing that the focus must now shift from rhetoric to implementation.

Addressing the plenary session on political consensus and outcomes at the Pre-COP31 meeting in Fiji, Yadav said the areas of agreement among countries were significantly greater than their differences. He said the shared commitment to limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C remained an important foundation for negotiations.

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Pre-COP is a preparatory meeting held a few weeks before the UN Climate Change Conference, which will be held in Antalya, Turkiye, in November.

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Yadav, however, stressed that higher climate ambition must be accompanied by stronger support for developing countries, particularly through climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building.

Yadav also emphasized the need for a collective focus on implementation and stated that India firmly believes that nationally determined implementation paths must be respected, allowing each country to adapt to its specific national circumstances and development needs.

He stated that while global goals are shared, the methods to achieve them require greater coherence. "The time has come for all parties to show flexibility," he added. He also called for the adaptation of the instruments already available under the Conference and the Paris Agreement. He described the inclusion of Article 9.1 on the provisional agenda as an important formal opportunity to align finance with countries' needs. Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement requires developed countries to provide financial resources to assist developing countries in mitigation and adaptation.

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Yadav also emphasized the strategic use of collaborative approaches in Article 6 to address critical gaps in finance and other implementation instruments for sustainable development and to utilize market-driven resources.

Yadav said that India expects COP31 to chart a decisive course towards enhancing targeted support for engagement, technical cooperation, and capacity building. He stated that India is ready for open and transparent dialogue to resolve these issues prior to COP31, to ensure a "balanced, equitable, and historic outcome" for the global community, especially the most vulnerable parties. The minister said that climate multilateralism can be strengthened at COP31 through an inclusive, consultative, and consensus-based approach.

“As we leave Fiji, our objective must be clear: to take the constructive aspects of these discussions to Antalya,” Yadav said, referring to the venue of COP31 in Türkiye.

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He said the final outcome should balance mitigation and adaptation while ensuring that developing countries have access to the tools needed to implement their climate commitments. India, he added, would work with the COP31 presidency, chairs and other parties to advance the negotiations.

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.