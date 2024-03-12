That new job comes with a bigger title, and no raise. What’s your move?

Congratulations, you’ve just been promoted. Wait, you were expecting a raise with that big, new job?

So-called dry promotions—the kind that bring bigger responsibilities without a pay increase—present a career dilemma. And some data suggest they’re becoming more common as companies manage their talent with tighter budgets. \

Businesses are devoting less of their 2024 salary budgets for raises tied to promotions than last year, according to benefits-advisory firm Mercer’s recent survey of more than 900 companies.

Meanwhile, 13% of employers recently polled by compensation consultants Pearl Meyer said they are relying on new job titles to reward employees when money for raises was limited, up from 8% in 2018.

Consider no-raise promotions a sign of workers’ ebbing leverage now that labor shortages have eased and companies are cutting costs where they can. Dry promotions tend to climb in times of economic uncertainty, executives and pay consultants say.

Companies doled out hefty raises just to keep hold of workers when labor was in shorter supply. Now, some managers are shifting the duties of laid-off workers to remaining staff without a commensurate bump in pay.

“Giving away titles is free, giving away money is not," said Tom McMullen, a senior client partner at global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry.

The question of whether to accept a raise-free promotion is a thorny one. Agreeing to a bigger job without a financial reward can result in burnout and resentment and stall your climb up the pay scale. With some maneuvering, though, you may secure a payoff down the road or use your new credential to land a better-paying job elsewhere, negotiation experts say.

When the answer is ‘no’

Robin Lynn Valentino was initially excited when the beverage-industry company she worked for offered her a promotion a couple of years ago. Instead of managing her existing sales territory, she’d get to build a brand with a sales force in another state.

When she asked about a raise to go with her new role, she said higher-ups weren’t receptive. They emphasized what a career opportunity the move would be. “My heart sank," said Valentino, who referenced the promotion offer on LinkedIn. “I knew my value."

Plus, she no longer would be earning her own commissions. She declined the promotion and, about 18 months later, parted ways with the company after a merger. She now works as an independent contractor in the industry in the Sarasota, Fla., area.

“It feels very liberating to stand up for something that you know is not right," she said, though the experience of being offered a no-raise promotion still rankles her.

Saying yes to a dry promotion makes sense when it’s a role that will propel your career faster than your current track, even if going without a raise is untenable longer term, career and pay consultants say.

Think of whether the promotion will help get you where you want to be in several years, suggests Dawn Fay, operational president at recruiting firm Robert Half. “You may get to be part of meetings and events that you wouldn’t otherwise, which can help you learn, grow and network," she said.

Fay has also seen employees accept dry promotions, then start looking for another job with their latest role on their résumés. That may be one reason why recent data from payroll-services provider ADP show nearly 30% of people leave employers within a month of their first promotion.

Shift your negotiating strategy

Anecdotally, career coaches say they hear more from women who have been offered dry promotions than men. “Women tell me they feel pressure not to negotiate," said Alexandra Carter, director of the Mediation Clinic at Columbia Law School and author of a book on negotiation.

If you can’t negotiate an immediate raise to go with a promotion, set the stage for one in the near future, Carter said. Asking to revisit the discussion after a set time—say, in the next fiscal quarter—sends a firm but polite message. And get it in writing.

“If they say they can give you a raise ‘later,’ keep holding their feet to the fire," she said. “‘When can we renew this conversation? Might we set up a meeting for June, when the compensation cycle begins for next year?’"

Tessa White, a career consultant and a former human-resources executive, recalls a tech-industry client who was asked to take on new responsibilities after a restructuring and told a raise wasn’t possible. The client, a senior project manager, wanted the role, so she agreed to do it for three months. She asked the company to put in writing that it would reassess an increase at that point.

“In three months, she got the increase, and they even backdated it to the day she got the promotion," White said.

Meanwhile, forgoing an immediate pay raise can provide ammunition to press for other perks, such as a more flexible working arrangement, extra time off or access to a training program, career advisers say.

Krista Harrison, an associate professor and researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, said her own no-raise promotion at a healthcare company several years ago taught her a valuable lesson: When the person awarding the promotion said there’s no money for a raise, don’t expect that to change.

The company had just asked her to take a role overseeing a major initiative after the previous person doing it had left. When she asked about additional money or staff support, she was told, “Not at this time." Harrison said she and the company agreed to revisit the raise subject in three months, but the follow-up talk never happened. She left soon after.

Since then, she said, “I’ve been much more cautious of the unfunded things I’ve been asked to take on, and I’ve been quicker to step off things."