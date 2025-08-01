When crisis strikes, does your firm have a continuity plan?
Summary
Firm leaders aren’t invulnerable. RIAs should have backup plans in place to prevent chaos in the event of sudden bad news.
It’s a curious paradox in our profession: Financial advisors spend their careers helping clients plan for potential pitfalls, yet many haven’t mapped out a clear vision for their own businesses should they be unexpectedly sidelined.
