'Amazing vehicle': Omar Abdullah's reaction after taking a spin in Mahindra Thar

Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, recently took a test drive of newly launched Mahindra Thar with his father Farooq Abdullah and he was quite impressed by it. The 50-year-old took to Twitter to praise the 'amazing vehicle' Mahindra Thar.

"Took dad for a spin in the new @MahindraRise Thar. What an amazing vehicle! I loved the short drive & can’t wait to take it for a longer one when it snows & off-road in to the mountains. Take a bow team Mahindra. Kudos @anandmahindra," Abdullah wrote.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra responded, saying, "Coming from you, that's an enormous compliment! I know you're very demanding of the cars you drive."

In another tweet addressed to the Mahindra boss, Omar Abdullah said, "Can you DM me a number on which dad can speak to you? He wanted to let you know first hand what he thinks of the Thar 😀"

Mahindra & Mahindra last week launched the all-new version of its sports utility vehicle Thar. The company has introduced the model in two trims AX and LX with both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The petrol AX trims are priced at ₹9.8 lakh, ₹10.65 lakh and ₹11.9 lakh, while the diesel versions are tagged at ₹10.85 lakh, ₹12.10 lakh and ₹12.2 lakh.

"Over the years, the Thar has been a part of Mahindra's rich history and has found its way into the hearts of many as an object of desire," M&M managing director Pawan Goenka said. In its all-new avatar, Thar is a notch higher in its appeal, owing to its ability to be as comfortable on paved roads, as it has always been off-road, he added.

