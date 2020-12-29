'India is not yet ready for EV infrastructure,' says an analyst on Tesla's entry

"Tesla is planning to enter India through a launch of its Model 3 which will range up to ₹55 lakh, thus causing no threat to any of the domestic OEMs initially. Later on, definitely, there will be an EV revolution in India over a period of time, but again affordability may act as a dampener from the customer's point of view. Therefore battery pricing will play a major role in the overall pricing of the EV. We are also unsure of the mode of manufacturing at this point in time. However, it's good news from the domestic investment and economic state of the country," said Patil.