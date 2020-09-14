‘We see a higher market share growth in big cities’

We have had a good run in August and it is across all products, pan-India. We have a sharper range of cars and our new products such as the BS-VI Harrier, Altroz and the updated Nexon are doing very well. We are seeing higher growth in terms of market share in the bigger cities even as good growth is also coming from the smaller cities. This could be because of two reasons—awareness around safety and design are more pronounced in larger cities; these markets also act as a lighthouse and similar demand percolates down to the smaller cities.