10 Auto launches to watch out for this September 2024: Hyundai Alcazar, Mercedes-Maybach EQS and more
India's festive season sparks a flurry of new car launches in September 2024, including Tata Curvv, Mercedes-Maybach EQS, MG Windsor EV, and Hyundai Alcazar Facelift. Exciting options for buyers range from compact SUVs to luxury EVs, scooters and more.
The festive spirit has already begun to sweep across India, and the automotive sector is buzzing with activity as carmakers prepare to introduce a range of new models in September 2024. Following a series of launches in August, September promises an exciting lineup of vehicles across various segments, including SUVs, sedans, and electric vehicles.