India's festive season sparks a flurry of new car launches in September 2024, including Tata Curvv, Mercedes-Maybach EQS, MG Windsor EV, and Hyundai Alcazar Facelift. Exciting options for buyers range from compact SUVs to luxury EVs, scooters and more.

The festive spirit has already begun to sweep across India, and the automotive sector is buzzing with activity as carmakers prepare to introduce a range of new models in September 2024. Following a series of launches in August, September promises an exciting lineup of vehicles across various segments, including SUVs, sedans, and electric vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per several media reports from HT Auto, FE, and Bikewale, here is a preview of the most eagerly awaited car launches set to debut next month.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Tata Curvv – September 2 Indian automaker Tata Motors has launched the Curvv Coupe SUV in the Indian market, with pricing starting at ₹9.99 lakh and going up to ₹17.69 lakh, ex-showroom. These introductory prices are valid for bookings made until October 31, 2024. The Curvv, positioned as a competitor to the Hyundai Creta, is available in eight distinct variants and six color options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tata Curvv is presented in four primary trim levels: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished, with further sub-variants available. Notably, this marks the Curvv as the 11th entrant in the competitive compact SUV segment.

Built on Tata Motors' new ATLAS platform, the Curvv differentiates itself from the Curvv EV in several ways. The Curvv features a front grille with air vents for engine cooling, and a uniquely designed air dam. Additionally, the 18-inch alloy wheels on the Curvv differ from the EV variant, which prioritizes aerodynamic efficiency to maximize range.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS – September 5 Mercedes-Benz is poised to elevate the luxury electric vehicle segment with the introduction of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV on September 5, 2024. This model, which was first unveiled in China, represents the epitome of luxury within the brand’s electric lineup. The EQS Maybach features a distinctive dual-tone exterior, a prominent chrome-accented grille, and larger alloy wheels, all of which contribute to its commanding presence. Inside, the SUV is equipped with an array of high-end amenities, including rear-seat entertainment screens and Maybach-specific interior detailing. Powered by a 108.4 kWh battery, the EQS Maybach boasts an impressive range of approximately 600 kilometers on a single charge, while its dual motors generate a formidable 658 bhp and 950 Nm of torque. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MG Windsor EV – September 11 JSW MG Motor India is set to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of the Windsor EV on September 11, 2024. This new offering is essentially a rebranded version of the Wuling Cloud EV, a model that has gained popularity in international markets. The Windsor EV will feature a spacious cabin, complete with a panoramic sunroof, LED lighting, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. Additionally, the rear seats will offer a reclining function for enhanced passenger comfort. With an estimated range of up to 460 kilometers on a full charge, the Windsor EV is expected to be competitively priced starting at ₹17-18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon CNG Tata Motors is reportedly set to close out September with the launch of the Nexon CNG, further diversifying its popular subcompact SUV lineup. The Nexon CNG, which was showcased earlier this year, will be equipped with Tata’s innovative dual-cylinder technology, promising improved fuel efficiency. This new variant will make the Nexon the first model in its class to offer petrol, diesel, electric, and CNG powertrain options. Notably, the Nexon CNG will also feature a turbo petrol-CNG combination, and it may debut with an automatic transmission option.

New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Following the introduction of the new-generation Swift, Maruti Suzuki is also reportedly gearing up to launch the next-generation Dzire sedan. This top-selling model will likely receive a complete overhaul, including a new design, a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine, and both manual and AMT transmission options. The new Dzire is also anticipated be available with a CNG variant, potentially making it more appealing to a wider audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift – September 9 Hyundai is preparing to unveil the first major update for its Alcazar SUV on September 9, 2024. The facelifted Alcazar will feature a refreshed design, a reimagined interior with new upholstery, and additional features, including a pair of large screens and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Powered by 1.5-liter turbo petrol and diesel engines, the updated Alcazar will continue to compete with models like the Mahindra XUV700.

Hero Desitni 125 According to Bikewale, the upcoming Hero Destini 125 will likely feature an entirely new design, marking a significant shift from the brand’s previously plain and simple styles. The new scooter is expected to incorporate more pronounced crease lines and enhanced detailing, along with modern features such as Bluetooth connectivity. It is anticipated that the Hero Destini 125 will be equipped with a 125cc, single-cylinder engine delivering 9bhp at 7000rpm and 10.4Nm of torque at 5500rpm, paired with a CVT. The launch of the new Hero Destini 125 is expected by the end of this month.

Jawa 42 Indian motorcycle brand Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced a new variant of its popular 42 model, dubbed the Jawa 42 FJ 350. This latest iteration features a more aggressive design compared to the standard 42, highlighted by a distinctive tear-drop fuel tank adorned with bold 'Jawa' branding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TheJawa 42 FJ 350 showcases not only a fresh aesthetic but also an enhanced engine, with prices starting at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new model is notably different from the recently refreshed Jawa 42, both in appearance and technical specifications.

BMW F 900 GS The F 900 GS adventure motorcycle will likely replace the F 850 GS in India and it features a bunch of changes. The design, to begin with, could turn out to be sharper and sleeker much like the competition that is the Triumph Tiger 900. It is likely to run on an 895cc twin-cylinder engine that generates 105bhp at 8500rpm and 93Nm of torque at 6750rpm. The motor is linked to a six-speed gearbox. Expect it to be launched around ₹13 lakh, ex-showroom.