100 km/hour in 7.1 sec: BMW launches Mini Convertible special edition in India
100 km/hour in 7.1 sec: BMW launches Mini Convertible special edition in India

1 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2020, 12:45 PM IST Staff Writer

The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition comes as a completely built-up unit (CBU) with only 15 units available for sale in the country

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched a special edition version of Mini Convertible in India priced at 44.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition comes as a completely built-up unit (CBU) with only 15 units available for sale in the country, the automaker said in a statement.

The model can be booked via Mini online store, it added.

"The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition is a perfect tribute to the MINI philosophy and the challenges of the current time. MINI has once again created an unmatched combination of the legendary go-kart feeling and open-top driving experience," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

The car can sprint to 100 km per hour in 7.1 seconds with a top speed of 230 km/hr, BMW said.

