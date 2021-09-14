10,000  women  to  run Ola e-scooter factory

Chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal claimed this will be the world’s largest women-only factory and the only such automotive manufacturing facility in the world. He said the company is upskilling its workforce as its factory is far more advanced than what most of the automotive workforce is used to right now. “This is the first in a series of initiatives we are undertaking at Ola to create a more inclusive workforce and provide economic opportunities for women across the board. We have invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills, and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola FutureFactory," Aggarwal said in a blog post on Monday.

