The 10th edition of the two-day India Bike Week (IBW) began December 8 in Vagator, Goa. Today is the second day and enthusiasts can snag a day pass for ₹2499 through the official IBW website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Organised by Seventy EMG with Gulf Syntrac, the festival has six tracks. Three of these tracks are sponsored by CEAT, featuring a Flat Track, an Enduro track, and a Mud Rush track. Attendees can also catch a glimpse of the CEAT Super Cross League in a special preview.

Showcasing Top Motorcycle Brands At the India Bike Week 2023, renowned Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki introduced the Kawasaki W175 Street and announced its scheduled deliveries to kick off in December 2023. Emphasizing its 'made-in-India' and 'made-for-India' qualities, Kawasaki positions this motorcycle specifically for the Indian market. This model joins Kawasaki's current W175 available in India, priced at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Piaggio India also revealed its latest offering, the Aprilia RS 457, during the India Bike Week 2023. Priced at ₹4.10 lakh (ex-showroom), this motorcycle will exclusively retail through Aprilia's Motoplex dealerships. Bookings for the Aprilia RS 457 open on December 15 with a ₹10,000 token, and deliveries are scheduled to commence in March 2024. It is poised to compete with models like the Kawasaki Ninja 400, KTM RC 390, and the upcoming Yamaha R3.

Additionally, there are prospects for the unveiling of the updated Triumph Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally Pro at IBW 2023. The 2024 Tiger 900 series showcases subtle enhancements to the powertrain, promising improvements in power and torque. This updated range also features a new TFT instrument console and other enhancements. Anticipated starting prices for the Tiger 900 series are approximately ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Moreover, Triumph's new single-cylinder 400 twins will also be showcased alongside these updates.

Diverse Biking Communities Unite IBW 2023 aims to bring together participants from diverse biking communities. Adding to the entertainment, the event will host a music festival, featuring performances by Nucleya and other DJs including Gurbaxx, Nash Jr, Disco Kid, Aviv Pereira, Aarifah, and the Gully Gang. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Collectors Anil Bhingarde and Hafeez Contractor are also exhibiting their collections of classic motorcycles and scooters. Furthermore, the event will showcase custom motorcycles alongside the respective workshops that brought them to life.

"For all on the IBW Team, it is sometimes a ‘pinch yourself’ moment to know that in 2023 India Bike Week is celebrating 10 Years of the Festival. It’s 10X in 2023 because that is how the festival and the entire Motorbiking Culture and Community seem to have grown over the past decade. From a few thousand leisure bikers back in 2013, India now has hundreds of thousands of riders using their bikes for travelling, cross-country trips, experiences, and connecting with like-minded souls," said Martin Da Costa, CEO of Seventy Event Media Group.

"We’ve seen Motorcycling Clubs mushroom across the country, women bikers from across India using their machines to get together and assert their independence and freedom, Indian Motorcycle Racers emerge, whole sub-cultures of motorcycle builders and designers establish businesses," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

