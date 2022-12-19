17 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Tata & others may be discontinued in 2023:Here’s why

The upcoming 2023 year so far does not hold good news for car buyers in the country. Leading car companies have announced price hikes across models from January 2023. Now, reports suggest that 17 cars offered by different auto manufacturers may be discontinued from April 2023. Why? Because a new set of emission regulations called the Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms will set in from April next year in the country.
What are Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms?
RDE requires vehicles to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels. The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards, such as catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions. RDE test measures the pollutants such as NOx emitted by vehicles in a real-life environment, instead of just a laboratory, resulting in better compliance. RDE is described as Phase 2 of BS-VI emission norms in India whose first phase kicked in 2020.
Even the semiconductors used by the vehicle will have to be upgraded to monitor throttle, crankshaft positions, air intake pressure, the temperature of the engine and the content of the emissions from the exhaust (particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, CO2, Sulphur), etc. Furthermore, the vehicles will also carry programmed fuel injectors in order to control the level of fuel burnt.
This will require car makers to upgrade their car engines that may be more expensive than the existing ones. Most affected by these new emission norms will be the diesel cars. As per reports, companies are also looking to discontinue some models to comply with the new rules. Wondering which cars could be taken off road?
Here’s a list of cars that may not run on roads from April 2023
- Tata Altroz Diesel
- Mahindra KUV100
- Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol
- Honda City 5th Gen Diesel
