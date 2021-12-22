1.85 lakh EVs incentivized under Phase 2 of Fame scheme

The government had rolled out the ₹10,000 crore Fame scheme, which is designed to support the electrification of public and shared transport and help create a charging infrastructure. The scheme is an important part of the government’s strategy to reduce vehicular emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. Money allocated under Fame-2 is to be spent to subsidize 500,000 electric three-wheelers, 1 million electric two-wheelers, 55,000 electric passenger vehicles and 7,090 electric buses.