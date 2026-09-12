1993 Fiat Panda transformed into world’s narrowest car, earns Guinness World Record; netizens quip ‘Can it drift?’

Italian mechanic and content creator Andrea Marazzi, from Bagnolo Cremasco in northern Italy, redesigned the compact vehicle to measure just 50.20 cm across. A modified 1993 Fiat Panda has set a Guinness World Record after being transformed into what is being described as the world’s narrowest car. Netizens quipped, asking whether it can drift.

He submitted the unusual creation to Guinness World Records, which officially recognised the achievement about a year later, according to Heraldo USA.

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Marazzi said that almost all the components, around 99%, were retained from the original Fiat Panda. He spent a year redesigning and modifying the car’s exterior and mechanical structure, eventually shrinking its overall dimensions to roughly one-third of the original vehicle.

"It means a lot because the car has made so many people smile. For me, the best part is that it is not only a technical achievement, but also a fun and positive project that people immediately understand and enjoy," Marazzi mentioned, as per UPI, an American international news agency.

The record-breaking vehicle was constructed at Autodemolizione Marazzi, the family-run auto-recycling business where Andrea Marazzi also carries out various automobile experiments.

Built for single occupancy, the ultra-narrow car has the driver positioned in the centre. It comes equipped with a compact steering wheel, four wheels, an electric motor, one headlamp at the front and two rear lights.

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Despite its tiny width, the vehicle is 3.40 metres long and stands 1.45 metres tall. It weighs around 264 kg and can reach a maximum speed of 15 kmph.

“Andrea Marazzi has built the world's narrowest drivable car. At just 50.20 cm wide, parking this thing should be easy...” Guinness World Records said on X.

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Netizens react Social media users responded with a mix of curiosity and humour, with some questioning what the unusual vehicle should be called and joking about its suitability for countries where fuel is expensive.

Others raised concerns about the car’s stability, particularly in windy conditions, while some suggested that its design still needed improvement. One user also wondered whether the tiny vehicle could be used for drifting.

One of the users asked, “What do we call this”, another joked, “This Car must be sold in South Africa...Gasoline is expensive dis side!”. “It's shaking, under the mercy of the winds, needs to be improved — nice work!”, “I want to know it’s Stability on the road” were some other comments made.

A user quipped, “Can it drift?” Another remarked, “The car cannot be driven in windy weather.”

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X