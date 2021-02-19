2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched in India: Price, other details

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched in India: Price, other details1 min read . 01:51 PM IST
The new 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 brings back the popular old-school styling of the Pulsar
Bajaj Auto has quietly launched the new Pulsar 180 after the bike was spotted at various dealerships across the country. The new Pulsar 180 has been priced at ₹1,07,904 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new bike has been listed on the company's official page.
The new 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 brings back the popular old-school styling of the Pulsar. The company has skipped the semi-fairing to provide a more naked look for the bike, which is similar to what Pulsar to initial versions of the bike.
In terms of mechanical changes, the Pulsar 180 remains the same in comparison to the 180F. The bike sports a 178.6 cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine that churns 17 hp of power and a peak torque of 14.22 Nm.
