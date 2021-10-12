OPEN APP
2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched in India at 9.35 lakh. Check details
British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has launched the New Street Scrambler in India priced at 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new motorcycle have also begun from today.

The bike comes with a 900cc engine, which generates 65 PS of max power at 7,250 rpm and 80 Nm at 3,250 rpm. The motor is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The top speed of the bike is 130 kmph.

Other features include three riding modes - Road, Rain and Off-Road. The bike has also been equipped torque-assist clutch, distinctive LED rear light, USB charger and immobiliser.

The bike can be personalised with the help of 120 genuine accessories, Triumph Motorcycles said in a statement.

