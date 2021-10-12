British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has launched the New Street Scrambler in India priced at ₹9.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new motorcycle have also begun from today.

The bike comes with a 900cc engine, which generates 65 PS of max power at 7,250 rpm and 80 Nm at 3,250 rpm. The motor is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The top speed of the bike is 130 kmph.

Other features include three riding modes - Road, Rain and Off-Road. The bike has also been equipped torque-assist clutch, distinctive LED rear light, USB charger and immobiliser.

The bike can be personalised with the help of 120 genuine accessories, Triumph Motorcycles said in a statement.

