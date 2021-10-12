2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched in India at 9.35 lakh. Check details

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched in India at ₹9.35 lakh. Check details1 min read . 07:41 PM IST
The bike comes with a 900cc engine, which generates 65 PS of power.
British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has launched the New Street Scrambler in India priced at ₹9.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new motorcycle have also begun from today.
The bike comes with a 900cc engine, which generates 65 PS of max power at 7,250 rpm and 80 Nm at 3,250 rpm. The motor is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The top speed of the bike is 130 kmph.
Other features include three riding modes - Road, Rain and Off-Road. The bike has also been equipped torque-assist clutch, distinctive LED rear light, USB charger and immobiliser.
The bike can be personalised with the help of 120 genuine accessories, Triumph Motorcycles said in a statement.
