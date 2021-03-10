2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched in India. Check price, details

Speaking on the occasion, Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said, “Backed by 38 years of racing pedigree, the new 2021 TVS Apache R TR 160 4V offers best-in-class performance with enhanced power to weight ratio and increased torque, offering our customers better-riding experiences along with advanced technologies. TVS Apache has always been committed to scaling higher benchmarks for customer satisfaction We are confident that these enhancements will further strengthen the success story of our TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle."