The 2022 Audi Q3 is now official in India. The all-new luxury car comes with a starting price of ₹44.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium Plus variant. There is another Technology variant which is priced at ₹50.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The German automaker has started accepting pre-booking of the 2022 Audi Q3 in the country at an initial price of ₹2 lakh. Deliveries are likely to begin by the end of this year.

The company is giving a 5-year extended warranty on the Audi Q3 SUV in addition to a 3- year/50,000 km service value package for the first 500 customers. Existing Audi customers will also be eligible for loyalty benefits. The all-new Audi Q3 is offered in Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue colour variants.

2022 Audi Q3: Specifications

The 2022 Audi Q3 comes powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine. It is said to deliver 190hp and 320nm torque. Audi says that the car can jump from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

On the design front, Audi Q3 features Quattro All-Wheel Drive system and has a singleframe octagonal design which is divided by vertical bars and large air inlets. The headlights are narrow, running inwards with their wedge shape.

On the inside, the all-new SUV comes with power adjustable seats having four-way lumbar support, seat upholstery in leather/leatherette combination and rear seat plus with fore adjustment. Buyers will get a leather wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters and 3-spoke multifunction. There are decorative inserts in Silver Aluminium dimension.

Electromechanical power steering, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchors, top tether for outer rear seats, anti-theft wheel bolts and space-saving spare wheeL are safety features on the 2022 Audi Q3. Other features on the all new SUV are digital

instrument cluster, Bluetooth Interface, Audi Smartphone Interface, two-zone climate control system, parking aid plus with rearview camera, cruise control system with speed limiter and ambient lighting package.