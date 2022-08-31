2022 Audi Q3 launched in India: Price, variants and other details

The 2022 Audi Q3 is now official in India. The all-new luxury car comes with a starting price of ₹44.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Premium Plus variant. There is another Technology variant which is priced at ₹50.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The German automaker has started accepting pre-booking of the 2022 Audi Q3 in the country at an initial price of ₹2 lakh. Deliveries are likely to begin by the end of this year.

