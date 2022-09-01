2022 Ducati Panigale V4 range launched in India: Check price, features and more

The all new Ducati Panigale range has new compact and slimmer winglets on the fairing. They are more capable of delivering 37 kgs of downforce at 300 kmph. The wheels are now made up of Marchesini forged aluminium to help reduce the weight.
Ducati India launches its latest version of the flagship sportsbike, Panigale V4 in India. There are three motorbikes V4, V4 S and V4 SP2. The V4 comes at a price of ₹26.49 lakh, V4 S at ₹31.99 lakh and the V4 SP2 at ₹40.99 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Notably, the price of all these models have risen by ₹3 lakh.
With slightly similar looks, the Ducati Panigale V4 range has some mechanical upgrades. The automaker has made changes to the ergonomics, aerodynamics, engine and electronics.
The all new Ducati range has new compact and slimmer winglets on the fairing. They are more capable of delivering 37 kgs of downforce at 300 kmph. The wheels are now made up of Marchesini forged aluminium to help reduce the weight.
There are several carbon fibre elements such as front fender, wings and heel guards to save the weight. Moreover, it also has a new clutch system and the automaker calls it STM-EVO SBK nine-disc clutch.
In terms of engine, the bike has an engine of 1,103cc, V4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, Desmosedici Stradale. This engine can produce a maximum power output of 212.5 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 123.6 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. It comes mated with a six-speed gearbox, new gear ratios and a bi-direction quickshifter.
Additionally, Ducati has added two new riding modes so there are four riding modes, Low, Medium, High, and Full. These riding modes change various parameters of the motorbike.
The all new Ducati Panigale V4 comes equipped with electronic aids such as auto tyre calibration, wheelie control, slide control, power launch, traction control, Bosch cornering ABS and engine brake control.
It is noteworthy that there are no major cosmetic changes in the sports bike range. All the sportsbike models come with a muscular fuel tank, twin-pod LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps, a single-sided swingarm and an underbelly exhaust.
To recall, the Italian automaker has also recently launched its Streetfighter V2 in the Indian market. The motorbike comes at a price of ₹17.25 lakh. Ducati Streetfighter V2 is powered by a 955 cc, twin-cylinder which is arranged in a 90 degree configuration and the automaker calls it Superquadro
