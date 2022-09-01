2022 Ducati Panigale V4 range launched in India: Check price, features and more

Ducati India launches its latest version of the flagship sportsbike, Panigale V4 in India. There are three motorbikes V4, V4 S and V4 SP2. The V4 comes at a price of ₹26.49 lakh, V4 S at ₹31.99 lakh and the V4 SP2 at ₹40.99 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Notably, the price of all these models have risen by ₹3 lakh.

