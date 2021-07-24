2022 EQS 580 4Matic: Mercedes’s answer to the Tesla Model S

THE OBERALPSTRASSE is a two-lane road winding over and sometimes through the Swiss Alps, by way of thrilling, kilometers-long tunnels. It’s famous as one of the great driving roads in Europe, and on any sunny summer day it can turn into a conga line of rented Harleys and caravans. But on this occasion—a cool, wet Thursday morning, July 15—I had the Alps almost to myself. Just me and the mighty 2022 EQS 580 4Matic Sedan, an all-electric S-Class from Daimler’s Mercedes-EQ sub-brand. In the EQS you never ride alone.