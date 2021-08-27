2022 Genesis GV70: A luxury SUV that’s dressed to kill

When in the past I have marveled at the Genesis brand’s ability to punch up at European luxury products, I’ve always meant to add an asterisk. I don’t mean to suggest there is no palpable difference between our test vehicle and, say, a comparably equipped BMW X4 M40i. That would be naive. To the contrary, the BMW is undoubtedly harder, tauter, lighter, faster—metabolically a much more satisfying machine to pilot, because that is the way they build them. Ditto a product like the Porsche Macan, which I would confidently drive off any dealer’s lot and onto a racetrack for hot laps. That’s the standard to which all Porsches are (hopefully) built. A GV70 would likely poop its skirts in a matter of minutes.