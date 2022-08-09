2022 Honda CB300F Streetfighter launched in India: Check price, specs

The much speculated vehicle from Honda has been revealed. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched an all new premium vehicle for bike enthusiasts in the country. Honda’s CB300F Streetfighter comes at a price of Rs. 2,25,900 for its Deluxe variant. Whereas its Deluxe Pro variant comes at a price of Rs. 2.28,900 (both prices ex-showroom, New Delhi).

