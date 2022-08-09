2022 Honda CB300F Streetfighter launched in India: Check price, specs

Honda has opened the bookings for customers from August 08, 2022. They can get their CB300F booked at their nearby BigWing showrooms or through the official website of HMSI.
The much speculated vehicle from Honda has been revealed. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched an all new premium vehicle for bike enthusiasts in the country. Honda’s CB300F Streetfighter comes at a price of Rs. 2,25,900 for its Deluxe variant. Whereas its Deluxe Pro variant comes at a price of Rs. 2.28,900 (both prices ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Honda’s 2022 CB300F shares its DNA with Honda CB500F. This bike from Honda is designed to target the growing adventurous bikers in the country. It will be sold though Honda’s premium BigWing outlets.
Honda has opened the bookings for customers from August 08, 2022. They can get their CB300F booked at their nearby BigWing showrooms or through the official website of HMSI.
This bike is available in three colour options which are Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Grey Metallic.
Talking about the engine, the two-wheeler powers a 293 cc four valve SOHC engine with advanced oil cooling technology and ten new patent applications. Honda CB300F has a six-speed gearbox with optimum gear ratios for smooth rides.
In terms of the brake capabilities, the bike features dual channel ABS integrated with Assist & Slipper clutch, golden USD front forks, and 276mm front and 220mm rear disc brakes.
The all new Honda CB300F Streetfighter comes equipped with a full digital metre for advanced image and precise information. It has LED headlamps and winkers for enhanced visibility. The two-wheeler has a strong dominating and masculine appeal with a forward leaning stance. Further, its toned fuel tank lends it an aggressive look while the split seat, compact muffler and V-shaped alloy add to the sporty appeal.
Talking about the tyres, it comes with a 150mm wide rear tyre cushioned by a five-step adjustable Rear Mono shock suspension which helps the bike to provide superior road grip and enhanced stability. For slippery areas, the two-wheeler has an additional feature of Honda Select Torque Control (HSTC) that can bring stability during slippery conditions by ensuring maximum traction.
