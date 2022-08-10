2022 Hyundai Tucson launched in India: Check price, features, and other details

With a radically aggressive design, the new car from Hyundai comes with a host of advanced features and available at a price of Rs. 27.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai’s all new fourth generation Tucson has been launched in India today. This vehicle comes at a starting price of Rs. 27.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Whereas, its top of the line variant comes at a price of Rs. 34.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
It is noteworthy that the all new 2022 Tucson is believed to be a rival of Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Citroen C5 Aircross. With a radically aggressive design, the new car from Hyundai comes with a host of advanced features which includes the entry of ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems).
The fourth generation Tucson has emerged as the best-selling Hyundai car across the world in the previous year, which was launched globally in 2020. The premium car has added significantly to the automaker’s sales. Interestingly, Koreans have sold more than 70 lakh units of the SUV since its first launch in 2004. In India, the Tucson has not matched the Korean sales figures but it is expected that its all new variant will be a game changer for the automaker.
Talking about the design of the SUV, the exterior styling updates may be one of the most highlighted changes brought by the automaker. This SUV comes with Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness design ideology. It seems radically upgraded and different from the ongoing variant. This SUV has a new parametric front grille integrated with LED daytime running lights as its key design. Interestingly, Hyundai Venue has a similar grille. Expectedly, Creta might have it too in the near future.
The premium Hyundai’s SUV includes vertically positioned LED headlamps, LED taillights with an LED light bar, new alloy wheels, sharp character lines, squared-off wheel arches, and rear spoiler among other features, making it look more aggressive than before.
Talking about the powertrain, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson includes a 2.0 litre petrol engine and a 2.0 litre diesel motor. Its petrol engine can produce 156 PS power and 192 Nm of peak torque. The SUV comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and available in three terrain modes which are Sand, Mud, and Snow.
In terms of the interior highlights, this vehicle has got a revised dashboard layout with minimalist approach. Along with a touch capacitive automatic climate control, the SUV has an extensive touchscreen infotainment system.
The new SUV was unveiled in the country last month. Hyundai has started accepting bookings for the same at a token amount of Rs. 50,000.