2022 Hyundai Tucson launched in India: Check price, features, and other details

The fourth generation Tucson has emerged as the best-selling Hyundai car across the world in the previous year, which was launched globally in 2020. The premium car has added significantly to the automaker’s sales. Interestingly, Koreans have sold more than 70 lakh units of the SUV since its first launch in 2004. In India, the Tucson has not matched the Korean sales figures but it is expected that its all new variant will be a game changer for the automaker.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}