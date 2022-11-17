2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India: Check price, features and more

Jeep India, an automobile giant, has launched its 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee in India on Thursday. The latest Jeep has been priced at ₹77.5 lakh (ex-showroom), making the new Grand Cherokee the most costliest SUV from the automaker in India. This SUV has been launched in global markets previously, this time it debuts in the country here. The latest Cherokee model will be sold in India as a CKD unit which has been assembled in Maharashtra.
Speaking of the design, the Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a bold and aggressive design which ensures a heavy road presence. The SUV comes with a host of technologies onboard that ensures a highly-power packed performance on rough terrains and on smooth roads as well. The automaker has already sold more than seven million units of this SUV around the world in its three decades of existence. Notably, the deliveries of this SUV will commence from the end of November 2022, says the manufacturer.
The SUV comes with a seven slat front grille with chrome trims around it. These sharp headlamps flank the front grille with LED lights and the front bumper seems heavier than before. The SUV also gets five-spoke machined alloy wheels.
For powertrain, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of producing 270 hp of power and 400 Nm of maximum torque. Commenting on the SUV’s off-roading capability, the Jeep has 215 mm of ground clearance. This ensures that the car is well capable of taking off roading difficulties. Interestingly, this Jeep gets latest QUADRATRAC 4X4 system which tackles rough and extreme terrains where a higher level of articulation is required.
The SUV’s cabin looks attractive and flaunts the premium features. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes equipped with a sporty backed-out interior theme with a mix of asphalt grey and piano black trims. The SUV gets a separate co-passenger entertainment display with HDMI playback alongside the main 10.1-inch display. Moreover, the dual infotainment systems upfront is certainly one of the major USP of the cabin. The car also gets a massive boot space of 1,076-litre which can be further extended by dropping the second-row seats.
