2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India: Check price, features and more

Speaking of the design, the Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a bold and aggressive design which ensures a heavy road presence. The SUV comes with a host of technologies onboard that ensures a highly-power packed performance on rough terrains and on smooth roads as well. The automaker has already sold more than seven million units of this SUV around the world in its three decades of existence. Notably, the deliveries of this SUV will commence from the end of November 2022, says the manufacturer.