2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo with Twin Peaks logo may launch soon
Homegrown car car manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has introduced its new Twin Peaks logo on Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic. It is now gearing up to launch Mahindra Bolero Neo with the new logo. Popular YouTube channel The Car Show has shared an alleged video of 2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo with Twin Peaks logo.

The 8-min long video shows the new logo on the exterior, steering wheel and the inside cabin of the 2022 Mahindra Bolero 2022 Neo. The logo is placed between the vertical grills at the car’s front. One can see a 7-inch infotainment system on the SUV with BlueSense connected car technology. The SUV seems to have fabric seats with beige colour. Arm rest is provided for the front and second row seats.

