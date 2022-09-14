2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo with Twin Peaks logo may launch soon

2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo with Twin Peaks logo may launch soon2 min read . 02:42 PM IST
Homegrown car car manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has introduced its new Twin Peaks logo on Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N and Mahindra Scorpio Classic. It is now gearing up to launch Mahindra Bolero Neo with the new logo. Popular YouTube channel The Car Show has shared an alleged video of 2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo with Twin Peaks logo.
The 8-min long video shows the new logo on the exterior, steering wheel and the inside cabin of the 2022 Mahindra Bolero 2022 Neo. The logo is placed between the vertical grills at the car’s front. One can see a 7-inch infotainment system on the SUV with BlueSense connected car technology. The SUV seems to have fabric seats with beige colour. Arm rest is provided for the front and second row seats.
Mahindra Bolero Neo comes powered by a three-cylinder 1.5L diesel engine coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is claimed to deliver 100 hp power and 260 Nm torque. Features on the SUV are Mahindra’s mild-hybrid tech featuring engine start-stop, different drive modes and multi-terrain technology. The SUV features ABS with EBD, dual airbags, cornering brake control and ISOFIX child seat mounts. There are halogen headlamps along with DRLs.
Recently, Mahindra slashed the price of select variants of Mahindra XUV700. The auto manufacturer has reduced the SUV’s price by up to ₹6,000. The price is effective for the AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 MT, AX5 5S AT, and AX7 AT models in the petrol line-up. In the diesel range, Mahindra XUV700’s AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 7S MT, AX5 5S AT, AX5 7S AT, AX7 AT, and the AX7 AWD AT variants have got a price cut. Mahindra XUV 700 comes in two variants- 1 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The engine is equipped with a six-speed manual and automatic units.
