2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo with Twin Peaks logo may launch soon

Recently, Mahindra slashed the price of select variants of Mahindra XUV700. The auto manufacturer has reduced the SUV’s price by up to ₹6,000. The price is effective for the AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 MT, AX5 5S AT, and AX7 AT models in the petrol line-up. In the diesel range, Mahindra XUV700’s AX5 5S MT, AX5 7S MT, AX7 7S MT, AX5 5S AT, AX5 7S AT, AX7 AT, and the AX7 AWD AT variants have got a price cut. Mahindra XUV 700 comes in two variants- 1 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The engine is equipped with a six-speed manual and automatic units.