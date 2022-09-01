2022 Mahindra Scorpio drives growth, overall sales increased for 2nd month

According to Mahindra Auto, the sales of cars and vans were at 336 units in the month under review, up from 187 units in the year-ago month. Whereas, in the commercial vehicles segment, the automaker has sold over 21,492 vehicles in this month, as against 8,814 units in August 2021.
Mahindra and Mahindra, an Indian automaker, has reported an 87 per cent increase in domestic passenger vehicles sales at 29,852 units in August. The automaker had sold 15,973 units in July the previous year.
Veejay Nakra, President of Automotive Division at Mahindra and Mahindra said in a statement that the demand across the company's portfolio remained strong and new launches such as Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and new Bolero MaXX Pik-up also helped in driving growth.
"The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic for select product lines and we are taking appropriate actions to minimize impact," added Nakra.
Moreover, in the tractors segment, Mahindra and Mahindra’s sales grew marginally to 21,520 units last month, as compared to 21,360 units in August 2021, claims the automaker.
Domestic tractor sales were at 20,138 units as against 19,997 units in the year-ago month, while exports were at 1,382 units last month, as against 1,363 units in the same month of 2021.
Hemant Sikka, President of Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra and Mahindra said in a statement, "We are optimistic that tractor purchases on auspicious days in the festive season will lead to revival in demand, as farmers start preparation for harvesting operations. We are preparing for strong tractor demand in the festive season."
Meanwhile, the Indian automaker has also silently rolled out a new update to the Mahindra Thar SUV. Mahindra has also revamped colour options of the SUV. It has delisted Rocky Beige and Mystic Copper colour variants of the Thar SUV. As per the current listing on the company’s website, the SUV can now be purchased in Napoli Black, Galaxy Grey, Aqua Marine, and Red Rage.
Mahindra and Mahindra has also repositioned a couple of controls on the dashboard. The off-roader has been spotted under a spy cam featuring the new twin peaks brand logo on wheel hub caps and steering wheel.
