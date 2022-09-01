2022 Mahindra Scorpio drives growth, overall sales increased for 2nd month

Meanwhile, the Indian automaker has also silently rolled out a new update to the Mahindra Thar SUV. Mahindra has also revamped colour options of the SUV. It has delisted Rocky Beige and Mystic Copper colour variants of the Thar SUV. As per the current listing on the company’s website, the SUV can now be purchased in Napoli Black, Galaxy Grey, Aqua Marine, and Red Rage.