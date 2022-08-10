2022 Maruti Alto K10 bookings opened: Details on launch and specs

The upcoming Maruti vehicle will launch on August 18, 2022. The much awaited car from maruti can be booked online or through nearby Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships.
Maruti Suzuki, an automaker has opened bookings for its 2022 Alto K10. The upcoming Maruti vehicle will launch on August 18, 2022. The much awaited car from maruti can be booked online or through nearby Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships, with a booking amount of Rs. 11,000 and deliveries are set to follow later.
In terms of profile, the 2022 Alto K10 has got a traditional glasshouse and a prominent shoulder line. Like Maruti’s Celerio, it also features lift-up door handles. The upcoming four-wheeler might get alloy wheels as a dealer-level accessory. The back design of the car is similar to the Celerio at first glance. However, the design details of new Alto K10 highlights tail-lights, rear hatch and bumpers different from Celerio.
Talking about the interiors, the Maruti car gets an upright dashboard design, with the touchscreen infotainment system being the key highlight. The latest variant of Alto gets window switches on the dashboard and might miss out on steering-mounted controls. It is expected that the car might include Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, ABS, dual front airbags, and ESP.
The all new Maruti Alto K10 will get the 67hp, 1.0 litre K10C engine that was added to the updated S-Presso based on Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect platform. The current 48hp, 0.8 litre engine will be reserved for the existing Maruti Alto 800 for the time being. It is expected that the 2022 Alto K10 will rival the Renault Kwid.
Recently, leaked images of the 2022 Alto K10 have surfaced on the internet ahead of its launch on August 18,2022. The upcoming model of Alto K10 will enter a new generation with the latest updates.
As per the spy images, the new model of 2022 Alto K10 will bring the exterior appearance of the vehicle in line with the 2022 Celerio which was launched in January, 2022. These changes will uplift the exteriors of the car by giving it a more sophisticated look.
It is expected that there will be a larger single grill at the front which is believed to be fully blacked out, making it distinct from the earlier versions.