2022 Maruti Alto K10 bookings opened: Details on launch and specs

In terms of profile, the 2022 Alto K10 has got a traditional glasshouse and a prominent shoulder line. Like Maruti’s Celerio, it also features lift-up door handles. The upcoming four-wheeler might get alloy wheels as a dealer-level accessory. The back design of the car is similar to the Celerio at first glance. However, the design details of new Alto K10 highlights tail-lights, rear hatch and bumpers different from Celerio.