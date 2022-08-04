2022 Maruti Alto K10's images leaked, ahead of launch: What to expect

Leaked images of the 2022 Alto K10 have surfaced on the internet ahead of its launch on August 18,2022. The upcoming model of Alto K10 will enter a new generation with the latest updates.
Maruti is all set to launch its 2022 Alto K10 on August 18,2022. The automaker is working on many of its vehicles that are bound to go on sale in India soon. Along with the 2022 Alto K10, buyers are also eagerly waiting for Maruti’s upcoming Grand Vitara compact SUV.
Recently, leaked images of the 2022 Alto K10 have surfaced on the internet ahead of its launch on August 18,2022. The upcoming model of Alto K10 will enter a new generation with the latest updates.
As per the spy images, the new model of 2022 Alto K10 will bring the exterior appearance of the vehicle in line with the 2022 Celerio which was launched in January, 2022. These changes will uplift the exteriors of the car by giving it a more sophisticated look.
It is expected that there will be a larger single grill at the front which is believed to be fully blacked out, making it distinct from the earlier versions.
As per the leaked images, the upcoming model of Maruti’s Alto K10 will be flanked by the newly redesigned headlamps, giving it curvaceous and upmarket looks.
The side profile of the vehicle will be more or less the same which includes the design for ORVMS and wheel caps. Interestingly, the rear tail lights at the back, looks completely new along with the rear bumper, giving the vehicle a more model appeal.
Although the automaker has not revealed any details on the look and fuel, the upcoming 2022 Alto K10 is expected to carry over its 1.0 litre, K10C DualJet unit which delivers power of 67hp and 89Nm of peak torque.
Talking about the interiors of the upcoming 2022 Alto K10, it is believed to have a new infotainment screen that slots in below air vents on the dashboard. Moreover, the instrument cluster is expected to be a completely new all-digital unit.
The dashboard of the upcoming vehicle will get a single-tone colour and it also powers the controls to the automatic power windows, placed between the new infotainment screen and climate control panel. It is also expected that the shape of the steering wheel will also be slightly updated.
