2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India: Price and other details2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 01:34 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 finally debuted in India today. The new hatchback car comes with a refined exterior design, new engine and revamped interior design. The all-new Maruti car comes with an ex-showroom price starting at ₹3,99,000. Maruti Suzuki has launched four variants of Alto K10 2022 model- Standard, Lxi, Vxi, VXi+.