Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 finally debuted in India today. The new hatchback car comes with a refined exterior design, new engine and revamped interior design. The all-new Maruti car comes with an ex-showroom price starting at ₹3,99,000. Maruti Suzuki has launched four variants of Alto K10 2022 model- Standard, Lxi, Vxi, VXi+.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price

As mentioned above, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes with a starting price of ₹3,99,000 for the STD model (MT trim). The LXi is priced at ₹4,82,000, VXi at ₹4,99,500, and VXi+ at ₹5,33,500.

The company has announced two variants for AMT transmission- VXi at ₹5,49,500 and VXi+ at ₹5,83,500.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Design and features

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is offered in Silky White, Solid White, Granite Grey colour options. The company has introduced three new colours with the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. These are Speedy Blue, Earth Gold, and Sizzling Red.

The all-new Maruti car comes with a redesigned rear and front. It is equipped with a new petal shape for headlamps and a honeycomb grille at the front. The rear of the car has a tail lamp cluster which seems to draw inspiration from the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Maruti Suzuki has also introduced two personalisation packages with the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10- Impacto and Glinto. Powering the machine is the new three-cylinder 1.0-litre K10C dual-jet petrol engine. It is claimed to deliver 67 hp and 89 Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox and is claimed to have a fuel efficiency of 24.9 kpl.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10’s VXi+ variant boasts of a seven-inch infotainment system. It will offer support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include front power windows, remote keyless entry and partial LCD instrument cluster, among others.

For safety, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 offers dual-front airbags and ABS.