2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India: Price and other details

Maruti Suzuki has also introduced two personalisation packages with the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10- Impacto and Glinto. Powering the machine is the new three-cylinder 1.0-litre K10C dual-jet petrol engine. It is claimed to deliver 67 hp and 89 Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox and is claimed to have a fuel efficiency of 24.9 kpl.