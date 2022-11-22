2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco unveiled: Here’s everything you need to know

New Eeco features a new Metallic Brisk Blue body colour. Other colour variants are Solid White, Pearl Midnight Black, Metallic Silver Grey and Metallic Glistening Grey.
Maruti Suzuki India today launched the New Eeco van with a ‘new and more powerful’ engine. The company claims that Maruti Suzuki Eeco is India’s highest-selling+ van and has been consistently dominating the segment. The all new model of the Eeco van is aimed at customers looking for a comfortable and spacious family car, and entrepreneurs requiring a practical vehicle with flexible interior space.
Maruti Suzuki New Eeco will be available across 13 variants including 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, Tour and Ambulance. It comes with a starting price of ₹5.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the price details:
The New Eeco van comes powered by 1.2 litre advanced K-series Dual et, Dual VVT engine. It is claimed to delivers 10% more power output than the predecessor. The petrol variant offers power output of of 59.4kW and a torque output of 104.4Nm. Additionally, the petrol version of the New Eeco is said to be 25% more fuel-efficient than the S-CNG model. New Maruti Suzuki Eeco S-CNG version boasts of a 29% higher fuel-efficiency and delivers up to 27.05 km/kg.
The New Eeco features a new Metallic Brisk Blue body colour. Other colour variants are Solid White, Pearl Midnight Black, Metallic Silver Grey and Metallic Glistening Grey.
Inside, the van is said to offer a perfect blend of comfort and utility. Maruti Suzuki New Eeco comes with features like driver focused controls, reclining front seats, cabin air-filter (in AC variants), dome lamp with new battery saver function, and more. The van also gets a digital instrument cluster, new steering wheel and rotary controls for the AC and heater. Other in-cabin improvements include a flat cargo floor that increases cargo space by 60 litres on the petrol variant.
It is equipped with over 11 safety features such as engine immobilizer, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, child lock for the sliding doors and windows and reverse parking sensors.
