2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco unveiled: Here’s everything you need to know

The New Eeco van comes powered by 1.2 litre advanced K-series Dual et, Dual VVT engine. It is claimed to delivers 10% more power output than the predecessor. The petrol variant offers power output of of 59.4kW and a torque output of 104.4Nm. Additionally, the petrol version of the New Eeco is said to be 25% more fuel-efficient than the S-CNG model. New Maruti Suzuki Eeco S-CNG version boasts of a 29% higher fuel-efficiency and delivers up to 27.05 km/kg.

