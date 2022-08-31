2022 MG Gloster launched in India: Price starts at ₹31.99 lakh2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 04:49 PM IST
- 2022 MG Gloster has an updated exterior having LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs.
Listen to this article
MG Motor India today has launched the 2022 MG Gloster SUV in the country. The updated model comes with a tweaked exterior design and is equipped with an i-smart touchscreen infotainment system. The all-new SUV comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹31.99 lakh (starting price).