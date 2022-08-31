MG Motor India today has launched the 2022 MG Gloster SUV in the country. The updated model comes with a tweaked exterior design and is equipped with an i-smart touchscreen infotainment system. The all-new SUV comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹31.99 lakh (starting price).

MG Gloster is offered in both 4x4 and 4x2 drivetrain layouts. It comes in three different trims- Super, Sharp and Savy. In addition, MG will continue to offer the new MG Gloster in six and seven seater options. Agate Red, Metal Black, Warm White, and Metal Ash are the four colour options of the SUV.

On the design front, the 2022 MG Gloster has an updated exterior having LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. There is a large three-slat grille with a chrome surround, contrast-coloured skid plates and fog light. The SUV has chrome door handles, LED tail lights, quad-tip exhausts and side steps.

Talking about the interiors, the new MG Gloster boasts of a 31.2-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with over 75 connected-car features. New features for the consumers include live weather updates, remote function for the music system, ambient lighting, and AC via the i-Smart 2.0 app. Audio performance on the new SUV is taken care of by the 12 speaker sound system.

MG Gloster comes with the existing Gloster’s Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) in addition to the first-in-segment features such as Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA).

The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine which is capable of producing 161bhp and 375Nm of torque. There is a twin-turbo version which can deliver 215bhp and 480Nm of torque.

2022 MG Gloster: Price

2022 MG Gloster Super 4X2- ₹31.99 lakh

2022 MG Gloster Sharp 4X2- ₹36.87 lakh

2022 MG Gloster Savvy 7S 4X2- ₹38.44 lakh

2022 MG Gloster Savvy 6S 4X2- ₹38.44 lakh

2022 MG Gloster Savvy 7S 4X4- ₹40.77 lakh

2022 MG Gloster Savvy 6S 4X4- ₹40.77 lakh