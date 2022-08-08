2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 priced at 1.49 lakh: Details on variants

According to the Royal Enfield, deliveries of the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will officially start on August 10, 2022. Additionally, the bookings of the bike have begun in India.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Royal Enfield’s much awaited bike of the year Hunter 350 is officially launched in India. The cruiser’s fans are eager to know the price and specifications of the bike. It is noteworthy that the price of the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 begins at Rs. 1.49 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 1.68 lakh, ex-showroom. To know more details on price, one can visit the official website of Royal Enfield of their nearby automaker’s store.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Royal Enfield’s much awaited bike of the year Hunter 350 is officially launched in India. The cruiser’s fans are eager to know the price and specifications of the bike. It is noteworthy that the price of the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 begins at Rs. 1.49 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 1.68 lakh, ex-showroom. To know more details on price, one can visit the official website of Royal Enfield of their nearby automaker’s store.
According to the Royal Enfield, deliveries of the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will officially start on August 10, 2022. Additionally, the bookings of the bike have begun in India. Royal Enfield has also given the variant-wise prices of the motorcycle. In India, the price of Retro Hunter Factory Series comes around Rs. 1.49 lakhs and the price of Metro Hunter Dapper Series comes around Rs. 1.63 lakhs (both ex-showroom).
According to the Royal Enfield, deliveries of the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will officially start on August 10, 2022. Additionally, the bookings of the bike have begun in India. Royal Enfield has also given the variant-wise prices of the motorcycle. In India, the price of Retro Hunter Factory Series comes around Rs. 1.49 lakhs and the price of Metro Hunter Dapper Series comes around Rs. 1.63 lakhs (both ex-showroom).
In terms of the colour, the Hunter Metro variant of the all new Royal Enfield six in eight different colours which are Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue, Dapper Ash, Dapper White, and Dapper Grey. Whereas the Retro variant of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro includes Factory Silver and Factory Black shades.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In terms of the colour, the Hunter Metro variant of the all new Royal Enfield six in eight different colours which are Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue, Dapper Ash, Dapper White, and Dapper Grey. Whereas the Retro variant of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro includes Factory Silver and Factory Black shades.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349 cc single cylinder four stroke J-series petrol engine. It produces 20.2 bhp of top power with 27 Nm of peak torque. The bike is said to provide a mileage of 36.2 kmpl linked to a five-speed gearbox.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349 cc single cylinder four stroke J-series petrol engine. It produces 20.2 bhp of top power with 27 Nm of peak torque. The bike is said to provide a mileage of 36.2 kmpl linked to a five-speed gearbox.
In terms of fuel capacity, the bike comes with a fuel tank of 13L, seat height of 800mm, a wheelbase of 1370mm, and a ground clearance of 150.5mm. The all new Royal Enfield cruiser has braking duties of 300mm disc with a twin-piston floating caliper at the front with a 270mm disc including piston floating caliper at the back. As a safety feature, the bike supports Dual Channel ABS.
In terms of fuel capacity, the bike comes with a fuel tank of 13L, seat height of 800mm, a wheelbase of 1370mm, and a ground clearance of 150.5mm. The all new Royal Enfield cruiser has braking duties of 300mm disc with a twin-piston floating caliper at the front with a 270mm disc including piston floating caliper at the back. As a safety feature, the bike supports Dual Channel ABS.
Talking about the suspension, it has telescopic forks at front with a travel of 130mm while there is a Twin tube Emulsion shock absorber with six-step adjustable preload including a travel of 102mm at the back. Hunter 350 features a 17-inch wheel set with the front being 110/70 and the rear being 140/70 tubeless tyres.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Talking about the suspension, it has telescopic forks at front with a travel of 130mm while there is a Twin tube Emulsion shock absorber with six-step adjustable preload including a travel of 102mm at the back. Hunter 350 features a 17-inch wheel set with the front being 110/70 and the rear being 140/70 tubeless tyres.