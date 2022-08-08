2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 priced at 1.49 lakh: Details on variants

Royal Enfield’s much awaited bike of the year Hunter 350 is officially launched in India. The cruiser’s fans are eager to know the price and specifications of the bike. It is noteworthy that the price of the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 begins at Rs. 1.49 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 1.68 lakh, ex-showroom. To know more details on price, one can visit the official website of Royal Enfield of their nearby automaker’s store.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}