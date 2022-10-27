2022 Suzuki S-Cross launched in global market: All details here

Suzuki S-Cross might have bid-adieu in the Indian market but it's still on sale on some foreign markets. The crossover got a significant facelift in 2021 which was not launched in the Indian market. Now, Suzuki has launched a full hybrid version of the S-Cross in foriegn markets. Before this, the S-Cross was only offered with a mild-hybrid powertrain.

