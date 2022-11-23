2022 Tata Tigor EV with updated features launched in India: All details

Tata Motors has launched its updated Tata Tigor, an electric car in India. The EV now gets an extended range and premium features. Tata Motors reveals that the 2022 Tigor EV will be sold in four variants which are XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Moreover, the automaker is extending a free of cost feature update to the ongoing Tigor EV owners through a software update as done with the Nexon EV Prime.
Cosmetically, the 2022 updated Tata Tigor gets a new Magnetic Red colour scheme which is already being offered on ICE-powered Tigor. Additionally, the interior now gets leatherette upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Speaking of range, the ARAI-certified range of the updated Tigor EV is rated at 315 km whereas the ongoing Tigor EV was rated at 306 km of driving range. This will give some marginal improvement in terms of real-world driving range as well. The battery pack is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance and it has a capacity of 26 kWh. The electric motor on the Tigor EV produces 76 Ps of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque.
Interestingly, customers will get their EV upgraded with Multi-Mode Regeneration, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit. Moreover, the existing XZ+ and XZ+ DT customers can also get a Smartwatch connectivity upgrade. This service can be availed by visiting any Tata Motors authorised service centre starting from December 20, 2022.
The automaker claims that Tata Motors is leading the electric vehicle segment in India. Tata Motors have the largest line-up of electric vehicles and next in their portfolio, they have Tigor EV, Tiago EV, Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max.
Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said in a statement, “The EV industry is witnessing tremendous growth and it is gaining popularity in the Indian market. With 50,000 Tata EVs on road and an 89% market share (YTD), we at Tata Motors are solely driving this shift with our extensive portfolio."
“The recently introduced Tigo.ev - a product launched to democratize the EV market, received a tremendous response and we are elated to announce that it has garnered over 20K bookings in just a month since its launch," added Chandra.
