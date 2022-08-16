2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launch: Check specs, expected price and more

The 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to be priced starting from Rs. 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is believed to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor. This four-wheeler carries a sleek design on the front executed with slim LED DRLs right beneath the chrome garnished bumper of the vehicle. Interestingly, the bumper sports the headlamps with a bit of different design in comparison with other Toyota four-wheelers. The SUV would come in two options which are Neo Drive and Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric that uses a 1.5 litre petrol, making the SUv capable of 105hp and 122 Nm with motor’s 59 kW and 141 Nm. The overall combined power output is expected to be 85 kW (114 hp).