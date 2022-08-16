2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launch: Check specs, expected price and more

The 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to be priced starting from Rs. 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This four-wheeler carries a sleek design on the front executed with slim LED DRLs right beneath the chrome garnished bumper of the vehicle.
Toyota India is all set to launch its Urban Cruiser on August 16, 2022. The Japanese automaker had opened bookings for the hybrid SUV on July 01, 2022 for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The automaker would offer the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in four variants which are E, S, G, and V.
The 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to be priced starting from Rs. 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is believed to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor. This four-wheeler carries a sleek design on the front executed with slim LED DRLs right beneath the chrome garnished bumper of the vehicle. Interestingly, the bumper sports the headlamps with a bit of different design in comparison with other Toyota four-wheelers. The SUV would come in two options which are Neo Drive and Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric that uses a 1.5 litre petrol, making the SUv capable of 105hp and 122 Nm with motor’s 59 kW and 141 Nm. The overall combined power output is expected to be 85 kW (114 hp).
Talking about interior design, this new SUV from Toyota comes with a dual-tone interior with a bit of chrome. The automaker has padded leather and soft touch materials across the dashboard and door pads. It looks similar to the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Compact SUV. Moreover, the dual tone interior would only be available with full hybrid versions and the mild hybrid variants would get all-black interiors.
In terms of mileage, the Toyota four-wheeler could offer fuel efficiency of over 25 kmpl in its strong hybrid avatar. Whereas, the mild-hybrid SUV model is likely to offer 21kmpl+ efficiency. This SUV has a 1.5 litre Neo Drive engine with an integrated starter generator that can offer the customers an option for an All-Wheel-Drive system.
As far as safety is concerned, the new SUV from the Japanese automaker consists of six airbags, Antilocking Brake System with Electronic Brake Force, cruise control, TPMS, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Control, Rear 3-point seat belt, All Wheel Disc Brake, Front Seat PT/FL, Hill Descent, and Vehicle Stability Control.
