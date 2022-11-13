2023 Aprilia RS 660 Extrema, an Italian sportsbike revealed: All details

Aprilia has unveiled its RS 660 Extrema, a new racier version of its RS 660 sportbike. The bike has been recently showcased at the EICMA 2022 event and it comes three kgs lighter than the standard RS 660 along with a new livery.
Speaking of the engine, the RS 660 Extrema get the same engine as the standard RS 660. It is powered by a 659 cc, parallel-twin engine which is capable of producing 100hp. The gearbox is a six-speed unit that features a bi-directional quickshifter. The sportbike also get a comprehensive suite of electronics such as conerning ABS, traction control, engine brake control, engine maps, and wheelie control. Interestingly, all these electronics are adjustable as per the rider’s preference.
The Italian bike company has provided the Extrema with a carbon-fibre front fender and belly pan with a new side slung SC project exhaust system. This will eventually help the bike to weigh 166 kg instead of the standard version’s 169 kg.
Moreover, the new RS 660 bike comes equipped with a single-seat tail fairing, replacing the passenger seat. In terms of the track credentials of the bike, Aprilia has provided it with a software patch which enables a GP-style shift pattern without the major changes. The bike also gets a new striking red and white livery with black and green touches.
So far, the company has not revealed the price of this bike and it also did not reveal whether the Aprilia RS 660 Extrema will make it to India or not.
Meanwhile, at the EICMA 2022, Suzuki Motor Corporation has also unveiled its new adventure tourer for the Suzuki family. It is called V-Strom 800DE and is likely to sit between V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 650. The sales of the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE will commence from February 2023 in North America and Europe. However, till now, there is no information regarding Suzuki launching the V-Strom 800DE in the Indian market.
Suzuki developed an all-new mill with a capacity of 776cc. It is a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit with Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270-degree crankshaft design. The engine of this adventure bike is capable of producing 83 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and the torque output has not been revealed.
