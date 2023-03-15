2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 debut in India: Details on price, design, more

Bajaj Auto has recently released an updated version of its Pulsar 'NS' naked streetfighter line in India. The latest model, the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, is available at a price of ₹1.35 lakh, while the Pulsar NS200 can be purchased for ₹1.47 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi). The inclusion of new features has increased the cost of these motorcycles by up to ₹10,000 compared to their previous versions.

Price & Rivals

Bajaj Auto has announced that the 2023 versions of the Pulsar NS160 and NS200 motorcycles are now priced at ₹1.35 lakh and ₹1.47 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). The NS160 will compete against models such as the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Hero Xtreme 160R, and Honda XBlade 160, while the NS200 will go up against rivals like the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and KTM Duke 200.

Design

Regarding their design, the new Pulsar NS160 and NS200 naked streetfighter bikes bear a striking resemblance to their previous models, with the primary visual difference being the addition of new USD front forks. These motorcycles are the first in the Pulsar lineup to feature upside-down forks.

View Full Image Pulsar NS160 (Bajaj)

Additionally, both bikes come with a mono-shock absorber at the rear and now come equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard. They also come with slightly lighter alloy wheels, similar to those found on the Pulsar N160 and N250.

Engine

While the mechanical aspects of these motorcycles remain unaltered, the engines are now OBD-2 compliant. The Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, which produces 16.9 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Meanwhile, the Pulsar NS200 is fitted with a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power output of 24.1 bhp and 18.74 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.