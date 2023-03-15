2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 debut in India: Details on price, design, more

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 debut in India: Details on price, design, more2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 09:29 AM IST
- The latest model, the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, is available at a price of ₹1.35 lakh, while the Pulsar NS200 can be purchased for ₹1.47 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi). The inclusion of new features has increased the cost of these motorcycles by up to ₹10,000 compared to their previous versions.
