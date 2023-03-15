2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 debut in India: Details on price, design, more

Bajaj Auto has recently released an updated version of its Pulsar 'NS' naked streetfighter line in India. The latest model, the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, is available at a price of ₹1.35 lakh, while the Pulsar NS200 can be purchased for ₹1.47 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi). The inclusion of new features has increased the cost of these motorcycles by up to ₹10,000 compared to their previous versions.

