2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Comparison of prices, features

Bajaj Auto has recently introduced updated versions of the Pulsar NS160 and the Pulsar NS200 in the Indian market. This move suggests that Bajaj intends to keep the NS line-up running alongside the new-generation Pulsars. One of the main competitors to the Pulsar NS160 is the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. Let us compare how these two motorcycles stack up against each other.

Despite being updated, the design of the Pulsar NS160 remains unchanged with its distinct aggressive naked streetfighter appearance. The only new addition for 2023 is a new Ebony Black color option. Meanwhile, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V also has a naked streetfighter design, but it is less aggressive than the Pulsar. Additionally, the Apache RTR 160 4V boasts a more modern appearance with its LED lighting.

The engine of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 generates a maximum power of 17.03 bhp and peak torque of 14.6 Nm. Similarly, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V's engine produces a higher output of 17.31 bhp and 14.73 Nm in Sport mode, and both motorcycles are equipped with oil cooling technology and a 5-speed gearbox. However, when the Urban or Rain mode is activated, the Apache's power output drops to 15.42 bhp and torque to 14.14 Nm.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has been updated with additional features on its semi-digital instrument cluster, which now includes readouts for distance-to-empty, instantaneous fuel economy, gear position, and average fuel economy. The motorcycle is also equipped with a side stand cut-off and a dual-channel ABS system. However, the headlamp and turn indicators still use halogen bulbs.

In comparison, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V boasts advanced features such as LED lighting, multiple riding modes, a single-channel ABS system, Glide Through Technology, a fully digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, and Feather Touch Start.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has been updated with 33 mm up-side-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. However, there have been no changes to the perimeter frame of the motorcycle. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

In contrast, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V utilizes telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. It also features a Double cradle chassis. The front brake is a 270 mm petal disc, while the rear braking system varies depending on the variant, with options including a 130 mm drum brake or a 200 mm petal disc brake.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is priced at ₹1.35 lakh, while the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V ranges in price from ₹1.23 lakh to ₹1.45 lakh, depending on the variant. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.