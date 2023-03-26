2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Comparison of prices, features

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Comparison of prices, features2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 02:53 PM IST
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is priced at ₹1.35 lakh, while the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V ranges in price from ₹1.23 lakh to ₹1.45 lakh, depending on the variant. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.
Bajaj Auto has recently introduced updated versions of the Pulsar NS160 and the Pulsar NS200 in the Indian market. This move suggests that Bajaj intends to keep the NS line-up running alongside the new-generation Pulsars. One of the main competitors to the Pulsar NS160 is the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. Let us compare how these two motorcycles stack up against each other.
