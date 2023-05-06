Home/ Auto News / 2023 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro trim makes a grand debut in India. Check price and other details!
Under the hood of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro lies the trusted 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which has been fine-tuned to deliver 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. (BMW)Premium
Under the hood of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro lies the trusted 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which has been fine-tuned to deliver 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. (BMW)

Compared to the 220i M Sport, the M Sport Pro is priced approximately 2 lakh higher, but is priced similarly to the diesel variant. Overall, the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro adds to the model's style and performance offerings.

BMW India has introduced a new variant of its entry-level sedan, the 2 Series Gran Coupe, called the M Sport Pro. Priced at 45.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the M Sport Pro sits between the 220i M Sport and 220d M Sport trims and comes exclusively with a turbo petrol engine. 

The introduction of the top-of-the-line petrol variant, the BMW 220i M Sport Pro, brings an array of new features to the model. These include a head-up display, BMW gesture control, and a powerful 205-watt 10-speaker sound system. The interior design also receives upgrades such as a contrast finish dashboard, M-specific Anthracite roof lining, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with black stitching, paddle shifters, and illuminated Boston trim finishers. 

Additionally, the M badging can be found in specific locations within the cabin. Overall, these enhancements further enhance the style and functionality of the BMW 220i M Sport Pro.

Under the hood of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro lies the trusted 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which has been fine-tuned to deliver 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. 

The engine is mated to a 7-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission, which channels power to the front wheels. The model also boasts advanced features such as launch control and a shift-by-wire gear selector, which enhance its performance capabilities. Overall, these enhancements make the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro an exciting and engaging car to drive.

In addition to the new features on the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro, the model retains standard features found on the entry-level version. These include a 10.25-inch digital console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BMW OS 7.0. Other standard features include 3D navigation, voice control, wireless charging, auto start/stop, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and more.

Safety features are also abundant, with six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, ABS with CBC, DSC, traction control, ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts, TPMS, and more. The car sits on 17-inch alloy wheels, which add to its sporty and stylish appearance.

According to BMW, the 2 Series Gran Coupe petrol variant has an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency rating of 14.82 kmpl, while the diesel version returns 18.64 kmpl on the compact luxury sedan. The 2 Series Gran Coupe competes with the Mercedes-Benz A-Class in the segment, and its impressive fuel efficiency ratings make it a practical choice for those seeking both style and efficiency in a luxury vehicle.

 

