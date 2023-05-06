2023 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro trim makes a grand debut in India. Check price and other details!2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 04:01 PM IST
Compared to the 220i M Sport, the M Sport Pro is priced approximately ₹2 lakh higher, but is priced similarly to the diesel variant. Overall, the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro adds to the model's style and performance offerings.
BMW India has introduced a new variant of its entry-level sedan, the 2 Series Gran Coupe, called the M Sport Pro. Priced at ₹45.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the M Sport Pro sits between the 220i M Sport and 220d M Sport trims and comes exclusively with a turbo petrol engine.
