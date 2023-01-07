2023 BMW 7 series, i7 debut in India: Check price, features and more

BMW, a German automaker, has launched its seventh generation of 7 Series and the first i7 electric sedan in India. The new BMW 7 Series has been launched at a starting price of ₹1.70 crore whereas the new i7 is priced from ₹1.95 crore. All the prices are ex-showroom. Bookings for both these models open on January 07, 2023 and the deliveries will commence from March 2023.
The latest generation BMW 7 Series and i7 are based on the CLAR platform and come with a significant change in design over the previous models. The 2023 model comes as bolder with a big new kidney grille and split LED headlamps, new alloy wheels and wraparound LED tailights. The model comes with a flat bonnet and sharp shoulder-line, both of which help accentuate the car’s appearance and stately look. The car gets 20-inch alloys as standard with the option to upgrade to 21-inch wheels. While the i7 gets the similar design language but also gets blue accents to showcase its electric nature.
In terms of interiors, the new generation BMW 7 Series and i7 come with a complete overhaul inside the cabin. The car now gets the Live Cockpit Plus with the dual screen set-up. This includes the 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 14.9-inch infotainment unit which are a part of a single continuous piece of glass and get a curved display. The new system runs the latest iDrive 8 user interface. The model also comes with an interaction bar with touch-capacitive control for ventilation and climate control functions on the dashboard.
Interestingly, the new BMW 7 Series also comes with a more opulent rear seat experience with the best of luxurious features. The standout feature is the optional 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen with Amazon Fire TV built-in which can flip down from the roof between the front and rear seats. There are also the 5.5-inch touchscreen control panels combined into the rear doors for the lounge experience. There are some other upgrades as well including leather upholstery, more sustainable materials, 18-inch speaker 4D audio system, executive lounge seats with up to 42.5 degrees of reclining, seat ventilation, automatic doors, panoramic glass roof and more.
Speaking of powertrains, the latest generation of BMW 7 Series come with 3.0-litre in line six-cylinder petrol 376 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque on the 740i M Sport. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Whereas the i7 xDrive60 comes with two electric motors which produce a combined 536 bhp and 744 Nm of peak torque.
