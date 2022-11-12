2023 BMW R 1250 RS, a sports tourer showcased: Here’s everything to know

BMW, an automobile giant, has unveiled the 2023 iteration of R 1250 RS. The bike is a sports tourer which is said to rival the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX. Notably, the automobile company has added more standard features and optional extras which help further enhance the sports touring capabilities. However, the company has made no official comments on whether BMW R 1250 RS will be launched in India or not.
Speaking of the engine, the bike gets a 1,254 cc air/liquid cooled two-cylinder box engine. BMW R 1250 RS features the automaker’s ShiftCam technology but now it is updated to support the new ECO mode which has been introduced. The engine puts out 136 hp of max power at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.
The BMW R 1250 RS comes with an on offer gearbox which is a six-speed unit that comes with an anti-hopping clutch. The power is transferred to the rear wheel through a shaft drive. This bike comes with three riding modes on offer, Rain, Eco and Road.
BMW Motorrad has added Dynamic Traction Control, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control as standard. The bike gets new LED turn indicators and a new Ice Grey paint and optional Style Triple Black and Style Sport Light White/ Racing Blue metallic/ Racing Red metallic. Notably, the company is also offering a new solo seat with a rear cover and new spoke wheels as an option.
In terms of features, the company is giving features on offer like an adjustable windscreen, hill start control, LED lighting, TFT screen, 12v accessory socket, Rotary multi-controlled, adjustable hand-brake and clutch levers, steering stabilizer and other things.
For suspension duties, the sports tourer gets 45 mm up-side forks and BMW Paralever rear suspension. The wheels measure 17-inch and are made up of cast aluminum. Braking duties of BMW R 1250 RS are performed by tWIN 320 mm floating disks with four-piston radial calipers and a single 276 mm disk at the rear with a two-piston floating caliper.
