2023 BMW R 1250 RS, a sports tourer showcased: Here’s everything to know

BMW, an automobile giant, has unveiled the 2023 iteration of R 1250 RS. The bike is a sports tourer which is said to rival the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX. Notably, the automobile company has added more standard features and optional extras which help further enhance the sports touring capabilities. However, the company has made no official comments on whether BMW R 1250 RS will be launched in India or not.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}