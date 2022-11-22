2023 BMW S 1000 RR to launch in India soon: All details

BMW is all set to launch its superbike, the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR in India next month. The bike will debut on December 10, 2022 in the country. It gets power from the 999cc inline-four motor now stands at 210hp, while torque remains unchanged at 113Nm and the wheelbase has been slightly lengthened from 1440mm to 1458mm.
2023 BMW S 1000 RR: Chassis details
The most comprehensively revised area on BMW’s flagship bike is the chassis, with a number of changes being made to the geometry of the BMW S 1000 RR. The automaker has changed the structure of the frame to allow for more lateral flex- when a motorcycle is leaned over, the suspension stroke does not align with the bumps on the road, hence it is important for the chassis to flex in a controlled manner, to absorb road imperfections.
The steering rake angle is now slightly more relaxed, at 23.6 degrees compared to the earlier 23.1 degrees, while triple clamp offset has been marginally lowered. Consequently, the trail has increased from 94mm to 99mm. Additionally, the wheelbase has been slightly lengthened from 1440mm to 1458mm, and all these changes should theoretically make the Beemer a slightly slower steering machine while increasing overall stability.
2023 BMW S 1000 RR: Powertrain details
This sportbike gets power from the 999cc inline-four motor now, standing at 210hp, while the torque remains unchanged at 113Nm. This increase has been made possible by changes like new intake geometry and revised intake funnels. The US-spec bike continues to make the same 205hp as before, but India will receive the European-spec motorcycle, with the higher power output.
2023 BMW S 1000 RR: Upgraded electronics
The S 1000 RR now features a slide control system in addition to the earlier traction control system, so the bike’s computer will now allow the rear tyre to spin and step out to a certain degree before intervening. Similarly, there is also a new Brake Slide Control function which has been added to allow the rear wheel to step further out of line under braking than in the past, before it is reeled back in by ABS.
Talking about the price of BMW S 1000, it is expected to debut in India at a price of ₹20, 50,000 (ex-showroom).
